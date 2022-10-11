Left Menu

Embassy REIT awarded Five-Star rating by British Safety Council For Occupational Health and Safety

Embassy Office Parks REIT ('Embassy REIT'), India's first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, has successfully achieved a Five-Star rating in the Occupational Health and Safety review conducted by British Safety Council.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:43 IST
Embassy REIT. Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Office Parks REIT ('Embassy REIT'), India's first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, has successfully achieved a Five-Star rating in the Occupational Health and Safety review conducted by British Safety Council. Embassy REIT initiated this review as a best practice, and the result demonstrates its continued commitment towards health and safety management systems to support its occupiers and their employees across its 42.8msf portfolio.

Mike Robinson, CEO British Safety Council, said, "Embassy REIT's office parks represent one of the leading commercial real estate portfolio in India to have achieved a five-star rating. The award is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers' health, safety and well being." Vikaash Khdloya, CEO, Embassy REIT, said, "We're delighted to have received the five-star rating from the prestigious British Safety Council for our entire portfolio spread across four gateway cities. We've made significant investments in creating holistic workspaces at all of our properties and health and wellness continues to be top priorirty for us. This recognition further validates our commitment to providing world-class office spaces to our occupiers."

All properties spread across 96 buildings, 12 properties and 4 cities underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of occupational health, safety, and wellbeing policies, processes and practices. The review measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of over sixty component elements. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

