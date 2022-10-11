Left Menu

Anand Pandit pledges meals to 8000 children and 800 hearing aids to mark Big B's 80th birthday

On October 11, megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned glorious 80. Producer Anand Pandit, a long-time friend and associate of the icon, says, "At a time when most people would be content to wind down and enjoy the fruits of their labour, Mr Bachchan is at the peak of his powers as an actor and continues to strike awe in the hearts of his millions of fans. Completing eight 'parikramas' around the earth with such joy and magnificence is no small milestone and I wanted to make a special gesture to celebrate this momentous day."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:43 IST
Anand Pandit pledges meals to 8000 children and 800 hearing aids to mark Big B's 80th birthday. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/PNN): On October 11, megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned glorious 80. Producer Anand Pandit, a long-time friend and associate of the icon, says, "At a time when most people would be content to wind down and enjoy the fruits of their labour, Mr Bachchan is at the peak of his powers as an actor and continues to strike awe in the hearts of his millions of fans. Completing eight 'parikramas' around the earth with such joy and magnificence is no small milestone and I wanted to make a special gesture to celebrate this momentous day." To mark Big B's birthday, Pandit has pledged to distribute 8000 meals in orphanages across Mumbai and Gujarat. He will also be donating 800 hearing aids to senior citizens and kids in Mumbai.

Pandit explains the motive behind this extraordinary gesture thus, "As a fan, I watched every Bachchan film on the big screen and then had the privilege of working with him in couple of films. What I have learnt from observing him is that human-beings have an immense power to not just achieve extraordinary success for themselves but to also inspire others to dream big and achieve unimaginable glory. The impact he has had on others through his life and work is immeasurable and I wanted to pay a tribute to the man and his legacy by making this gesture." This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

