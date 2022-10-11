Left Menu

Jio-bp and M&M sign MoU to set up EV charging networks in 16 cities

Leading sports utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Jio-bp have signed an agreement for setting up a robust charging network for the upcoming electric SUVs of M&M.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:53 IST
Jio-bp and M&M sign MoU to set up EV charging networks in 16 cities
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leading sports utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Jio-bp have signed an agreement for setting up a robust charging network for the upcoming electric SUVs of M&M. The pact will strengthen the existing pact between M&M and Jio-bp. Jio-bp is a fuels and mobility joint between Reliance Industries (RIL) and global oil giant bp.

Jio-bp would install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops in 16 cities across the country, a joint statement said on Tuesday. The partnership, it said, will benefit all stakeholders in the electric vehicle (EV) value chain with these chargers being open to the public. The statement said M&M launched its first all-electric C segment SUV - the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai, earlier this month. It said M&M also made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of electric SUVs to be launched in the country in the next few years.

The M&M group was supplementing the launch of EVs with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure, it stated. The joint statement also said RIL-bp joint venture was aggressively expanding its 'Jio-bp pulse'-branded EV charging network. The JV's electric mobility business, which offers charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. The statement said through this brand, it was setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners.

Through a modern digital platform, the statement said this partnership involved rolling out e-mobility solutions across discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions to empower all EV users to seamlessly access the M&M partner charging network. It also said Jio-bp and M&M would together drive electric passenger car adoption in India and help expedite the country's net-zero emission goals. Last year, the companies namely M&M and Jio-bp had signed an agreement for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022