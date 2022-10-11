Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 343; silver tumbles Rs 1,071

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold price fell by Rs 343 in the national capital to Rs 51,105 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid a decline in the prices of the precious metal in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 51,448 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,071 to Rs 58,652 per kilogram from Rs 59,723 per kg.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,664.3 per ounce while silver was down at USD 19.34 per ounce.

''COMEX gold held near the lowest in a week on pressure from a stronger dollar and the outlook for higher interest rates,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

