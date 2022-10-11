Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on earnings anxiety

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:07 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the earnings season to assess the impact of rising interest rates and inflation on corporate profit, while a rise in shares of drugmaker Amgen limited declines on the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.68 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 29,085.20.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.53 points, or 0.46%, at 3,595.86, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.73 points, or 0.55%, to 10,484.37 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

