Kwarteng says his tax cut plan led to IMF raising UK growth forecast

In July, the IMF said it expected Britain's economy would grow by 0.5% next year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:07 IST
Kwarteng says his tax cut plan led to IMF raising UK growth forecast
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday that the International Monetary Fund had increased its growth expectations for Britain as a result of fiscal policies that he announced last month. "The IMF said our mini budget has increased the forecast for growth," Kwarteng said in parliament in response to criticism from the opposition Labour Party of his tax cuts plans which sowed turmoil in financial markets.

Earlier, the IMF said in a report on the global economy that Britain's fiscal package "was expected to lift growth somewhat" above its forecast for a 0.3% economic expansion in 2023 which it finalised before Kwarteng's September announcement. In July, the IMF said it expected Britain's economy would grow by 0.5% next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

