PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:08 IST
Dhoni picks up equity in plant-based protein startup 'Shaka Harry'
Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has picked up equity in the plant protein startup ‘Shaka Harry’, the company said on Tuesday.

The startup, which has created plant-based mock-meat, said it has received USD 2 million in a seed funding round led by Better Bite Venture, Blue Horizon and Panthera Peak Ventures.

The company has other investors like chef Manu Chandra.

Speaking about the partnership, Dhoni told reporters that he loves chicken but now he is after a balanced diet.

“It is much easier with products from Shaka Harry, which has a wide range that delivers a healthier experience to that of traditional meat dishes,” he said.

Shaka Harry co-founder Anand Nagarajan said the company is serving over 30,000 customers across 10 cities monthly and expects to triple this number in the next few months.

Another co-founder Hemalatha Srinivasan said the company is presently offering packaged product. She did not rule out the possibility of a food chain in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

