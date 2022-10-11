Left Menu

Route One Fund sells 1.54 pc stake in IndusInd Bank for Rs 1,401 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:14 IST
US-based hedge fund Route One Fund I LP on Tuesday divested a 1.54 per cent stake in IndusInd Bank for Rs 1,401 crore through an open market transaction.

Route One Fund I LP offloaded 1,20,00,000 shares, amounting to a 1.54 per cent stake in the company, as per the data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,168.26 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,401.91 crore.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Investment (Mauritius) I Ltd picked up over 69 lakh shares of the company.

As of the June quarter, Route One Fund I LP held a 2.75 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

Shares of IndusInd Bank closed 3.76 per cent lower at Rs 1,164.80 on NSE.

