Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Mahakal corridor in Ujjain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation the Mahakal Lok corridor at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

He also performed puja at the famous Lord Mahakal temple.

The total project cost of the more than 900 metres long Mahakal Lok (corridor) is Rs 856 crore with the first phase costing Rs 351 crore, a state official said.

The corridor, said to be one of the longest in the country, traverses the old Rudrasagar lake which has been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas'.

Upon arrival, Modi, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, greeted sadhus and other religious leaders present on another dais by joining his palms. The prime minister then pressed a remote control device to unveil a replica of `Shivling' to dedicate the Mahakal Lok to the nation.

Modi also took a ride along the corridor with Chouhan and Patel in a battery-operated open car.

The prime minister also stopped for a while to watch Malkhamb performances.

Fountains and a water body in the corridor added further beauty to the place.

Two majestic gateways -- `Nandi Dwar' and `Pinaki Dwar' -- separated by a short distance have been erected near the starting point of the corridor which winds its way to the temple's entrance. A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the Shiv Puran are among major highlights of the Mahakal Lok, the official said.

Earlier, the prime minister performed puja inside the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Mahakal Temple, attired in traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole).

He was accompanied by governor Patel, Chouhan and union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Modi performed puja with rituals conducted by a team of priests led by chief priest Ghanshyam Pujari for nearly 20 minutes and later meditated for ten minutes by holding Bel Patra (bel leaf) and a string of Rudraskh in his hands. He also sat beside the `Nandi' and performed puja. Later Modi offered a donation by putting money in a special box.

