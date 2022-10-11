German public sector workers demand 10.5% wage hike

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:32 IST
Germany's Verdi and DBB unions demanded on Tuesday a 10.5% wage increase, or at least 500 euros more per month, over a year for some 2.5 million public sector workers in Europe's biggest economy to compensate for high inflation.

They also called for allowances for trainees and interns to be raised by 200 euros per month. "Securing incomes by compensating for inflation, especially for employees with middle and low incomes, is at the heart of the collective bargaining round for us," said Verdi chief Frank Werneke.

The German government, which on Wednesday presents its new forecasts for Europe's biggest economy, expects inflation

to hit 8.0% this year and 7.0% next year, government sources said. Verdi also said that public sector workers deserved recognition for recently taking on additional tasks in connection with refugees or the coronavirus pandemic.

The current wage deal expires at the end of this year. Three rounds of talks have been set for January, February and the end of March 2023. "These will be very tough negotiations," said DBB head Ulrich Silberbach.

