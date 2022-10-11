Left Menu

Causis to supply 107 electric buses to Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Transport Co

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:35 IST
Causis to supply 107 electric buses to Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Transport Co
  • Country:
  • India

London-based Causis Group's mass transit company Causis E-Mobility has bagged a contract to supply 107 electric buses of Eurabus to Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Transport Company.

These fully-built 9 metre-long air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned e-buses will be deployed on the routes falling under the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal region and the nearby areas, a statement said on Tuesday.

Berlin-headquartered Eurabus is the e-bus specialist and the only European company to specialise exclusively in the manufacture of sustainable e-buses, as per its website.

''Causis E-Mobility has received a Letter of Award for procurement and maintaining per km basis, 107 fully built 9-metre, midi, pure electric AC/non-AC buses on a wet lease basis,'' it said.

Under the wet lease arrangement, these buses will be supplied with drivers and allied electrical and civil infrastructure for a period of 12 years.

''We have bagged the mandate to supply 107 of our e-buses to KDMT. Our buses will be seen plying on the roads of Kalyan – Dombivli municipal regions and nearby routes,'' Ravi Kumar Panga, CEO of Causis E-Mobility, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022