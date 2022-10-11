Causis to supply 107 electric buses to Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Transport Co
London-based Causis Group's mass transit company Causis E-Mobility has bagged a contract to supply 107 electric buses of Eurabus to Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Transport Company.
These fully-built 9 metre-long air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned e-buses will be deployed on the routes falling under the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal region and the nearby areas, a statement said on Tuesday.
Berlin-headquartered Eurabus is the e-bus specialist and the only European company to specialise exclusively in the manufacture of sustainable e-buses, as per its website.
''Causis E-Mobility has received a Letter of Award for procurement and maintaining per km basis, 107 fully built 9-metre, midi, pure electric AC/non-AC buses on a wet lease basis,'' it said.
Under the wet lease arrangement, these buses will be supplied with drivers and allied electrical and civil infrastructure for a period of 12 years.
''We have bagged the mandate to supply 107 of our e-buses to KDMT. Our buses will be seen plying on the roads of Kalyan – Dombivli municipal regions and nearby routes,'' Ravi Kumar Panga, CEO of Causis E-Mobility, said.
