Mumbai: WR adds 25 seats for women in all suburban local trains

The Western Railway has added 25 extra seats for women in all non-air conditioned suburban local trains, an official said on Tuesday. The Western Railway in a release said 25 seats in a second-class compartment have been earmarked in the 11th coach from the Churchgate end (or 2nd coach from Virar end) by providing a partition.

The coach is adjacent to the existing ladies compartment i.e. 10th from Churchgate end or 3rd from Virar end, the release said.

The facility has been implemented from October 8, it was stated.

With this, the seating capacity of a suburban local train for women has increased to 25.47 per cent from the earlier 23.32 per cent, as a train would previously have 273 seats for women of total 1,170 seats. After the modification, the number has risen to 298, a railway official said.

According to railway officials, the move is expected to provide women a little relief from overcrowding during peak hours. The Western Railway also operates a few ladies special trains only during rush hours. Starting this month, the Western Railways has revised its suburban local train timetable and increased the number of services from 1,375 to 1,383, which includes 112 services on the Harbour Line arm of the Central Railway.

