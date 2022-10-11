K T Rama Rao holds meeting with Pharma, WEF representatives

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with representatives from World Economic Forum (WEF) and key leaders of Life Sciences and Pharma sector in Telangana. The meeting was organised to explore avenues to strengthen the Life Sciences ecosystem in Telangana and identify further ways of integrating Hyderabad into the global health network.

According to an official release, the participants include Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E Ltd, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Director, Aurobindo Pharma.

During the session, the minister highlighted the strengths of the state and also the various initiatives of the Telangana government in the Life Sciences sector in the last few years, which has accelerated its growth multi-fold.

Further, the discussion also centered around potential collaboration with WEF to leverage their network in order to further accelerate value and impact created by Life Sciences sector in Telangana.

WEF team has applauded the state's efforts and initiatives, and has expressed keen interest to collaborate with Telangana as a strategic and important partner in advancing its mission to improve healthcare globally, the release added.

