Left Menu

Tirumala temple to be shut due to eclipse on Oct 25, Nov 8

Later, devotees would be allowed for offering prayers, a temple official told PTI.Again, on November 8, the doors of the ancient shrine would be closed from 8.40 am to 7.20 pm due to Chandragrahanam lunar eclipse.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:59 IST
Tirumala temple to be shut due to eclipse on Oct 25, Nov 8
  • Country:
  • India

The famous Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala near here will remain closed for about 12 hours because of solar eclipse on October 25 and lunar eclipse on November 8.

On October 25, due to the 'Suryagrahanam,' (solar eclipse), the doors of the hill temple will be bolted from 8.11 am to 7.30 pm. Later, devotees would be allowed for offering prayers, a temple official told PTI.

Again, on November 8, the doors of the ancient shrine would be closed from 8.40 am to 7.20 pm due to 'Chandragrahanam' (lunar eclipse). The paid rituals, including the 'Kalyanotsavam' conducted daily to the processional deities at the shrine would not be done during the two days of approaching eclipses, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022