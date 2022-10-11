Inga Ventures, TIH of Singapore to launch Rs 125 crore PE fund * Inga Ventures, a boutique investment banker based in Mumbai, has tied up with TIH of Singapore to launch a Rs 125 crore private equity fund to invest in mid-sized companies. Inga founder GS Ganesh said the proposed fund has received commitment of Rs 250 crore from the sponsors and their affiliates, and at close, it will have an investible corpus of Rs 500 crore. He further said that the fund will follow a sector-agnostic approach when it comes to picking up companies for investments, but will have positive bias towards specialty chemicals, FMCG, electronics, food and agriculture, and healthcare/pharma.

Inga has been offering boutique investment banking services to since 1999 and also provides a range of services in equity capital markets, private equity, corporate advisory and mergers & acquisitions.

TIH Singapore is a SGX-listed close-end private equity fund set up in 1994 and is currently into investment business and fund management. *** Artha Group launches Rs 450 crore micro VC fund * Mumbai-based Artha Group has launched a Rs 450 crore winners-only micro VC (Venture Capital) fund to invest in growth rounds of startups, where the company has already invested.

The average investment will be Rs 20 crore in series B and Rs 20 crore follow-on in series C, the fund said in a note.

The Pune-based Kirloskar Family Office, the family office of former Reliance Capital' Madhusudan Kela, Abhinav Sinha of British International Investment, Narendra Karnavat of Karnavat & Co, Jashvant Raval of JCR & Co, Varun Bansal of Jayashree Polymers, and several other investors have backed the fund so far. *** Holograms makers Holostik India set up unit in Greater Noida * Holostik India Ltd, which is one of the largest manufacturers of holograms globally, has set up a unit in Greater Noida.

The units will manufacture wide web holographic soft embossing films to meet the growing demand for anti-counterfeiting solutions, especially in the pharma and health sector, said a statement. Along with new generation of holographic and ultraviolet embossed wide web packaging films, the company is into facilitating fresh levels of visual effects, brand enhancement, regulatory compliance, and anti-counterfeiting, it added.

*** LOTS Wholesale launches first standalone store in Delhi-NCR * LOTS Wholesale Solutions on Tuesday launched its first standalone outlet in the national capital.

The company is expanding its presence in Northern region.

The new store in Sarita Vihar, which is spread over 64,000 square feet, will be the fourth outlet in Delhi-NCR, said a statement by LOTS Wholesale Solutions, a brand which is operated by CP Wholesale India.

''We are delighted to expand our operations in northern India with the launch of our first standalone and largest outlet in India. The new store will cater to a large set of business customers and offers employment opportunities for over 200 youth, directly and indirectly,'' Metin Ozyurtlu, CEO and Director of LOTS Wholesale Solutions, said.

