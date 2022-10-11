Business briefs
IIFL Fintech Fund now holds majority stake in Trendlyne * IIFL Fintech Fund has led a USD 1.8 million (about Rs 14.81 crore) investment in Trendlyne, its second investment in the analytics platform.
The domestic brokerage now holds a significant stake in the company, according to a statement.
*** TransUnion Cibil partners with SatSure * Credit information company TransUnion Cibil on Tuesday announced a partnership with geo-spatial data analytics provider SatSure. The partnership will support lenders in improving the flow of credit to the agricultural sector using data oriented and digital credit assessment capabilities, a statement said.
*** Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest to be held in hybrid format this year * The thirteenth edition of the 'Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest' will be held in a hybrid format between November 9-13.
Celebrated names, including Shashi Tharoor, Jerry Pinto, Arundhati Bhattacharya and Naushad Forbes, among others will be speaking at the event, a statement said. *** Nearly 50 pc employees suffer mental health issues: Ekincare * Almost half of employees face either depression, emotional or anxiety related symptoms, as per a database of over 20 lakh people.
Most common mental health issues plaguing corporate India are depression, emotional turmoil, insomnia and anxiety, as per a statement from 'Ekincare', an AI-integrated, full stack health and well-being benefits platform. *** Amneal Pharmaceuticals starts commercial operations in India * The NYSE-listed Amneal Pharmaceuticals has begun commercial operations in the country. It has appointed Shyamakant Giri as the managing director and president for the India business and emerging markets, a company statement said. *** HSBC Asset Management (India) gets Sebi's nod to fully acquire L&T Investment Management * HSBC Asset Management (India) on Tuesday said it has received Sebi's approval to fully acquire L&T Investment Management.
In December 2021, the foreign lender had announced that it will be acquiring L&T Mutual Fund for USD 425 million.
