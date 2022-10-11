Left Menu

LVMH beats expectations with third-quarter 19% sales growth

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-10-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 21:22 IST
French luxury goods giant LVMH beat market forecasts in the third quarter, posting a brisk rise in sales as wealthy shoppers continued to splash out on fashion, with an added boost from improved business in China as COVID-19 curbs eased up.

Sales at the world's biggest luxury group came to 19.8 billion euros ($19.2 billion), up 19% on a comparable basis from a year earlier, beating analyst expectations for 13% growth according to a Visible Alpha consensus. ($1 = 1.0277 euros)

