Left Menu

Due to early conclusion of match, metro train services to run as per normal timetable: DMRC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 21:35 IST
Due to early conclusion of match, metro train services to run as per normal timetable: DMRC
  • Country:
  • India

Due to early conclusion of the ODI cricket match here on Tuesday, the Delhi Metro train services will run according to normal timetable tonight, officials said.

The Delhi Metro on Monday had said that trains will perform extra trips on all lines, barring the Airport Express line, to facilitate spectators reach the Ferozshah Kotla Ground for the match between India and South Africa. India gave a good account of their enormous depth as a young and inexperienced side stunned a strong South Africa unit by seven wickets in third ODI here on Tuesday to secure a memorable series win.

''Delhi Metro had earlier announced minor changes in its last train timings to facilitate the spectators during One-Day International Cricket match between India & South Africa on 11th October 2022 (Tuesday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi.

''However, due to early conclusion of the said cricket Match today evening, the Metro train services will run as per normal timetable tonight,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022