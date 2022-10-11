IndiGo to launch Mumbai-Istanbul flights from Jan 1

No-frills airline IndiGo on Tuesday said it will connect the city with Istanbul in Turkey from early next year.

The non-stop air services on the new route, which will commence from January 1, will be operated daily. Bookings for these flights began from Tuesday, the airline said in a statement.

These new routes and additional frequencies will enhance international connectivity between India and Turkey and beyond, through IndiGo's code share with Turkish Airlines, it said.

''In line with our vision to strengthen international connectivity from India, we have launched a new connection between Mumbai- Istanbul. This will enhance international capacity and offer more options to the consumers,'' said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

