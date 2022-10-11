IndiGo to launch Mumbai-Istanbul flights from Jan 1
Bookings for these flights began from Tuesday, the airline said in a statement.These new routes and additional frequencies will enhance international connectivity between India and Turkey and beyond, through IndiGos code share with Turkish Airlines, it said.In line with our vision to strengthen international connectivity from India, we have launched a new connection between Mumbai- Istanbul.
- Country:
- India
No-frills airline IndiGo on Tuesday said it will connect the city with Istanbul in Turkey from early next year.
The non-stop air services on the new route, which will commence from January 1, will be operated daily. Bookings for these flights began from Tuesday, the airline said in a statement.
These new routes and additional frequencies will enhance international connectivity between India and Turkey and beyond, through IndiGo's code share with Turkish Airlines, it said.
''In line with our vision to strengthen international connectivity from India, we have launched a new connection between Mumbai- Istanbul. This will enhance international capacity and offer more options to the consumers,'' said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Vinay Malhotra
- Turkish Airlines
- Istanbul
- Global Sales
- Turkey
ALSO READ
It was a tight series against world-class side like India: Aaron Finch after six-wicket defeat against Men in Blue
Urge US not encourage groups meddling in internal affairs of India: Diaspora body writes to Jaishankar
India's voice counts in world because of PM Modi: EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar takes dig on American media for 'biased' India coverage
Singapore tourism gets boost from F1's return and high Indian tourist arrivals