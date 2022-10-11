Left Menu

Crystallex offers to settle with Citgo, says oil refiner can afford to pay

Venezuelan-owned Citgo is the crown jewel of the country's foreign assets. "In light of Citgo's recently reported profits, it seems clear that Venezuela can pay Crystallex and the 2020 bondholders to avoid a sale of Citgo," said Moloo.

Crystallex offers to settle with Citgo, says oil refiner can afford to pay
The Canadian miner seeking a court auction of shares in Citgo Petroleum's parent to settle a debt owed by the Venezuelan government is willing to willing to settle, its attorney said on Tuesday.

The seventh largest U.S. oil refiner has liquidity to pay the $970 million judgment to Crystallex International to avoid an auction of shares in parent PDV Holding, said attorney Rahim Moloo. Venezuelan-owned Citgo is the crown jewel of the country's foreign assets.

"In light of Citgo's recently reported profits, it seems clear that Venezuela can pay Crystallex and the 2020 bondholders to avoid a sale of Citgo," said Moloo. Citgo posted a $1.54 billion net profit through June this year, and is expected next month to deliver strong third-quarter earnings.

