Suzlon secures 144.9 MW wind power order from Aditya Birla Group

Suzlon Group, a renewable energy solutions provider, on Tuesday said it has secured a new order for the development of a 144.9-Megawatt (MW) wind project from the Aditya Birla Group. The project, the company added, is located at sites in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

The value of the deal is not yet ascertained. Suzlon informed in a note to National Stock Exchange that it would install 69 units of wind turbine generators (wind turbines) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.

Suzlon Group Chairman and Managing Director Vinod R Tanti said, "we are a mature and professional organisation with highly-empowered management and operations teams that aim to run and grow the business. I am hopeful that we will continue to enjoy the goodwill of our customers and partners and fulfil their expectations going forward." Suzlon Executive Vice-Chairman Girish Tanti said the power generated from these projects "will go into captive use for their manufacturing and other needs thereby helping to create a sustainable and Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The company said that a project of this size could provide electricity to 94,000 households and curb 3.72 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions per year. The Suzlon Group is a leading renewable energy solutions provider in the world with a presence in 17 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)