Delhi minister pitches for formation of panel for NCR states to control pollution

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai pitched for the formation of a regional implementation committee on Tuesday for the NCR states to control pollution.

He stressed on a collective and cohesive approach to combat air pollution and said public transport coming from the states falling in the National Capital Region (NCR) to Delhi should run on CNG or electricity.

Rai attended a virtual meeting of the environment ministers of the NCR states, organised under the chairmanship of the Union environment minister, to review air quality management and abatement of air pollution in the region.

''More than two-thirds of Delhi's pollution is from outside sources. According to a CSE report last year, only 31 per cent of Delhi's pollution is due to internal sources, while external sources contribute 69 per cent. The NCR states will have to take all necessary steps to reduce air pollution,'' he said.

The minister said all public transport coming from the NCR states to Delhi should run on CNG or electricity.

''At the same time, there should be a complete ban on firecrackers in the NCR states also just like in Delhi. We have to understand that the problem of pollution is not related to any particular state. The states have their own limits but there is no limit to pollution, so a regional implementation committee should be formed for the NCR states, which can continuously monitor pollution,'' he added.

Talking about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's efforts, Rai said it has prepared a 15-point winter action plan with the assistance of all the relevant departments and agencies to curb pollution during the winter months.

''We have effectively applied the Pusa bio-decomposer free of cost for stubble smelting in the Delhi fields for the last two years and this has had a positive effect. In Delhi, we will spray the Pusa bio-decomposer for free on both Basmati and non-Basmati agricultural land, which is an increase from the previous year,'' he said.

The government is also running an anti-dust campaign, with Rai personally visiting the sites to ensure that the instructions are adhered to.

''The environment ministers of the NCR states are requested to form a team of high-ranked officials to visit the sites and ensure that the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) guidelines are followed and if possible, the ministers should also visit the construction sites,'' Rai said.

