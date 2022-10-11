Left Menu

NMDC, RailTel sign MoU for digital transformation services of mining firm

Mining major NMDC and RailTel Corporation of India have entered into an agreement covering information and communications technology (ICT) and digital transformation services of NMDC, both at its corporate offices and mining complexes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:16 IST
NMDC, RailTel sign MoU for digital transformation services of mining firm
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mining major NMDC and RailTel Corporation of India have entered into an agreement covering information and communications technology (ICT) and digital transformation services of NMDC, both at its corporate offices and mining complexes. NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Deb said that this partnership would focus on optimal utilisation of resources and build mineral accountability, paving the way for a robust digital transformation in the mining sector. He said as India's leading miner, NMDC, had been an early adopter of automation and digitalisation and added that their collaboration with RailTel will accelerate this journey that the company is already on.

An MoU was signed by NMDC GM H Sundaram Prabhu and RailTel Executive Director Manohar Raja at NMDC's headquarters in Hyderabad on Monday. NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Deb said that this partnership would focus on optimal utilisation of resources and build mineral accountability, paving the way for a robust digital transformation in the mining sector. He said as India's leading miner, NMDC, had been an early adopter of automation and digitalisation and added that their collaboration with RailTel will accelerate this journey that the company is already on.

NMDC Director for Finance Amitava Mukherjee said that RailTel would provide consultancy, project management and execution services that will enhance efficiency and transparency and said it was a huge step forward to keep NMDC in the top league. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global
4
Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022