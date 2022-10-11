Himachal Pardesh govt creates 104 contractual medical officer (dental) posts
The cabinet also decided to open 22 homeopathic health centres under the Ayush Department in various parts of the state along with creation and filling up of 22 posts of homeopathic medical officers to manage these centres, the spokesperson said.It gave its approval to fill up 164 newly created and vacant posts of technical assistant in the panchayati raj department through the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur, he added.
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to create 104 contractual medical officer (dental) posts, an official spokesperson said.
The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Tuesday. The cabinet decided to create and fill up 104 posts of medical officers (dental) on contract basis to provide specialised dental health care facilities to the people of the state close to their home, the spokesperson said. Fifty per cent of these posts will be filled up through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HHPPSC) and the rest on batch-wise basis, he said. The cabinet also decided to open 22 homeopathic health centres under the Ayush Department in various parts of the state along with creation and filling up of 22 posts of homeopathic medical officers to manage these centres, the spokesperson said.
It gave its approval to fill up 164 newly created and vacant posts of technical assistant in the panchayati raj department through the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission Hamirpur, he added. To boost tourism and provide better connectivity, the cabinet gave its approval to the draft MoU with Alliance Air Aviation Ltd. to start flights in two sectors that is Shimla-Kullu-Shimla four times a week and Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla three times a week, the spokesperson said.
