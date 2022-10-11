Mumbai Airport Customs seizes 3.07 kgs gold, 2 arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs on Tuesday seized 3.07 kilogrammes of gold valued at Rs 1.63 crores, and arrested two accused.
Mumbai Airport Customs on Tuesday seized 3.07 kilogrammes of gold valued at Rs 1.63 crores, and arrested two accused. According to the Customs officials, the arrested accused arrived from Dubai by SpiceJet Flight SG-14 on Monday.
"Gold dust in wax form was found concealed in the undergarments by the passenger," stated Mumbai Customs. Both the accused have been arrested.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
