PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 12

- EU looks to enforce mandatory co-operation on gas purchases https://on.ft.com/3yxGVMW - British low-carbon generators face de facto windfall tax https://on.ft.com/3VmmwnK

- Ferrovial sells UK support services business Amey in 400 mln stg deal https://on.ft.com/3RTO1C6 - Mirror publisher's ad sales hit by marketing 'blackout' after Queen's death https://on.ft.com/3MlRkRr

Overview - Brussels wants to force member states to nominate energy companies to join a region-wide platform for joint gas purchases, as part of measures aimed at lowering energy prices across the 27-member bloc.

- Britain set out plans for a temporary revenue limit on low-carbon electricity generators on Tuesday, which the government said had the potential to save billions of pounds for consumers. - Ferrovial has reached an agreement to sell Amey Plc, its infrastructure services and engineering business in Britain, to buyout funds One Equity Partners and Buckthorn Partners, the Spanish company said on Tuesday.

- British news publisher Reach said an advertising blackout following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September more than offset a boost in circulation for commemorative editions of its Daily Mirror and Daily Express titles. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

