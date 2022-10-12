Mig 29K develops technical snag, pilot ejects safely

A MiG 29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy developed a technical malfunction while returning to a base in Goa on Wednesday morning and the pilot ejected safely, officials said.

The aircraft was on a routine sortie over the sea off Goa.

''The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue operation,'' the officials.

The pilot is reported to be in a stable condition.

A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

