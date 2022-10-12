Market moves are about interest rate differentials, not confidence in UK - minister

Recent market moves in British gilts are fundamentally about interest rate differentials, not confidence in the economy and the government's decision making, Business Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg told the BBC on Wednesday.

Asked whether the moves had been driven by a lack of confidence in the government's decision making, Rees-Mogg said: "Actually, I think in reality, it's about monetary policy and interest rate differentials."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)