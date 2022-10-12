Left Menu

UK business minister Rees-Mogg says deregulation plans on track

Britain's business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Wednesday the government had not shelved plans to deregulate parts of the economy, after a report that disagreements at the top of government had delayed its programme. British Prime Minister Liz Truss has vowed to reignite economic growth by reforming planning rules, workers' rights and immigration, while cutting tens of billions of pounds of taxes.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 12:57 IST
UK business minister Rees-Mogg says deregulation plans on track
Jacob Rees-Mogg Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Wednesday the government had not shelved plans to deregulate parts of the economy, after a report that disagreements at the top of government had delayed its programme.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has vowed to reignite economic growth by reforming planning rules, workers' rights and immigration, while cutting tens of billions of pounds of taxes. The unfunded tax cuts have caused turmoil in financial markets and the Times newspaper said the government had now been forced to delay any announcements on reform because Rees-Mogg and Truss could not agree the details.

Rees-Mogg said the plans remained on track. "We've got the big plans for deregulation that are continuing," Rees-Mogg told Times Radio.

"It's the cumulative effect of many detailed changes rather than one big bang." The government is under pressure to show how it will kick-start growth, rebuild shattered investor confidence and convince Britain's spending watchdog that it can start to think about balancing the books.

With borrowing costs surging and mortgage and pension markets showing strain, Truss's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng brought forward the publication date for his fiscal plans and economic forecasts to Oct. 31. That means the government now has even less time to outline its reform policies. Kwarteng had previously planned to set out his fuller budget on Nov. 23 - two months after his "mini-budget" triggered a rout in British bonds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022