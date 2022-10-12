Policybazaar's PBPartners launches its mobile app to help advisors digitize their insurance business

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): PBPartners, the PoSP brand of Policybazaar.com, launches its mobile app to facilitate the ease of insurance business for its agent partners. PBPartners is one of India's top B2B2C Insurtech platforms and the PBPartners app aims to further simplify the insurance business for partners by enabling them to monitor their performance effectively. Launched in June 2021, PBPartners has been working to provide seamless digital solutions to eliminate obsolete manual processes and bring about more transparency in the insurance ecosystem. With its relentless efforts and innovation, the brand became one of India's emerging market leaders in less than a year of its operations. The concept behind creating the PBPartners app is to further simplify the process for its agent partners through the digital medium and help with agent retention.

Speaking about the launch, Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com, said, "PBPartners has empowered agent partners to integrate customer demand with hassle-free supply in insurance seamlessly. We have not only been able to successfully expand our presence with PBPartners to every corner of the country but have also created micro-entrepreneurs along the way. The launch of the PBPartners app will further strengthen our PoSP arm and in turn, provide a superior customer experience through our independent agent partners. The app enables the agent partners to effectively function out of a virtual office and provide their services at ease." Dhruv Sarin, Chief Business Officer, PBPartners, said, "The PBPartners app is a powerful digital tool that empowers our advisors and aims at uberization of insurance. The app has been created after considering the feedback from our agent partners on ways to further simplify their journey. We are excited to take insurance to every part of India seamlessly with them."

The PBPartners app addresses agent partners' queries for all major business segments including - health, life, and motor insurance among others. With the app, the agent partners can instantly evaluate and customize the plans to cater to consumer needs. The agent partners also have the access to dashboard insights to get an idea of their business. For any assistance, they can easily raise the ticket through the app and get their queries resolved. The app will enable them to fully leverage their potential and provide an exceptional consumer experience. Policybazaar.com is one of India's largest insurance marketplaces. It is the flagship platform of PB Fintech, that owns fintech brand, Paisabazaar.com, and the lending and insurance marketplace in the UAE region, Policybazaar.ae. Policybazaar.com started with the purpose to educate people on insurance products and with its offerings has addressed the large and highly underpenetrated online insurance markets.

