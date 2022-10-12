Left Menu

Ghana consumer inflation rises to 37.2% in September

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:52 IST
Ghana consumer inflation rises to 37.2% in September

Consumer inflation in Ghana climbed to 37.2% annually in September from 33.9% in August, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

The central bank has hiked its lending rate by 10 percentage points since the start of the year in an attempt to hold back inflation and slow the cedi currency's rapid depreciation. The cedi has been Africa's worst performing currency since the beginning of the year, the World Bank said last week.

Net foreign reserves dwindled to around $2.7 billion in September from $6.1 billion in January, and the balance-of-payments deficit was just shy of $2.5 billion in the first half of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022