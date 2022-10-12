Mirae Asset Mutual Fund launches two new Target Maturity Index Funds

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, one of the fastest growing fund houses in India, has announced the launch of its two new funds – Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50:50 Index Fund (An open-ended target maturity Index Fund investing in the constituents of Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50:50 Index Fund. A scheme with relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk) & Mirae Asset CRISIL IBX Gilt Index – April 2033 Index Fund (An open-ended target maturity Index Fund investing in the constituents of CRISIL IBX Gilt Index – April 2033. A scheme with relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk.) Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 206 50:50 Index fund is to track Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50:50 Index by investing in AAA rated Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Bonds and State Development Loans (SDL), maturing on or before April 30, 2026, subject to tracking errors . It is a fixed maturity index fund with relatively lower credit risk and has no lock-in like fixed maturity plans which means Investor has the option to subscribe or redeem anytime during the lifecycle of the fund**. The fund is tax efficient compared to traditional investment avenues, as Long Term Capital Gain (LTCG) is taxed at 20% post indexation benefit*, there is potential to avail 4% indexation benefit depending upon the investors holding period.

Mirae Asset CRISIL IBX Gilt Index – April 2033 Index Fund is to track the CRISIL IBX Gilt Index – April 2033 by investing in dated Government Securities (G-Sec), maturing on or before April 29, 2033, subject to tracking errorsIt's an opportunity to lock-in 10 Year at relatively higher yield as going forward Indian 10 Yr. G-sec is expected to move in range bound manner if CPI remains in RBI tolerance limit and outlook to economic growth is not deterrent.

Both New Fund Offers (NFOs) will be open on October 10, 2022 and closes on October 18, 2022. Both the funds will be managed by Mr. Mahendra Jajoo, CIO- Fixed Income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt Ltd. The minimum initial investment in the funds will be Rs. 5,000/- and multiples of Re. 1/- thereafter.

Key Highlights: • SDLs and AAA rated PSU securities generally carries relatively lower credit risk than corporate bonds.

• Going forward Indian 10 Yr. G-sec is expected to move in range bound manner if CPI remains in RBI tolerance limit and outlook to economic growth is not deterrent.

• In longer maturity segment, G-Sec is relatively better placed than another available alternative such as SDL and AAA PSU Corporate Bonds.

• Compared to 5 Yr. and 10 Yr. AAA PSU Bonds, 3 Yr. AAA PSU Bonds & SDL are trading more closer to its historical average spread over G-sec.

Source: Bloomberg, as on 30th September 2022, AAA Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) and State Development Loan (SDL) , Bloomberg Generic Gilt Index considered for computing the 3 Yr., 5 Yr and 10 Yr AAA PSU Bonds & SDL spread. Further, AAA, AA and A are long term credit rating of the bond issuers. Historical spread comparison from 08th Jan 2016. to 30th Sep 2022 Mr. Mahendra Jajoo, CIO- Fixed Income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt Ltd. said, ''In the current uncertain and volatile market environment, where many central banks continue to raise rates key policy rates, Target Maturity Index Funds seem to emerge as one of the popular categories, given the Index replication objective that provides reasonable clarity on portfolio. Long term rates have risen sharply over the last year and possibly factor in further rate hikes by central banks given explicit guidance in that direction by monetary policy authorities. The new products launch would further expand Mirae Asset Mutual Fund offerings in this space in 3- and 10-year segments. '' Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50:50 Index Fund and Mirae Asset CRISIL IBX Gilt Index – April 2033 Index Fund will be available to investors in both, Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Post NFO, the Minimum Additional Purchase Amount will be Rs 1000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

Statutory Details: Trustee: Mirae Asset Trustee Company Private Limited; Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (AMC); Sponsor: Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited.

The information contained in this document is compiled from third party and publically available sources and is included for general information purposes only. There can be no assurance and guarantee on the yields. Views expressed by the Fund Manager cannot be construed to be a decision to invest. The statements contained herein are based on current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Whilst Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (the AMC) shall have no responsibility/liability whatsoever for the accuracy or any use or reliance thereof of such information. The AMC, its associate or sponsors or group companies, its Directors or employees accepts no liability for any loss or damage of any kind resulting out of the use of this document. The recipient(s) before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone be fully responsible / liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein. Any reliance on the accuracy or use of such information shall be done only after consultation to the financial consultant to understand the specific legal, tax or financial implications.

PRODUCT LABELLING Mirae Asset Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50:50 Index Fund is suitable for investors who are seeking* • Income over the Target maturity period.

• Open ended Target maturity Index Fund that seeks to track Nifty AAA PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50:50 Index.

* Investors should consult their financial advisors if they are not clear about the suitability of the product.

PRODUCT LABELLING Mirae Asset CRISIL IBX Gilt Index – April 2033 Index Fund is suitable for investors who are seeking* • Income over the Target maturity period.

• Open ended Target maturity Index Fund that seeks to track CRISIL IBX Gilt Index – April 2033.

* Investors should consult their financial advisors if they are not clear about the suitability of the product.

