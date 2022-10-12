Left Menu

Delhi Businessman Mohit Gogia co-owns Ahmedabad Fighters in Valiant Premier League (VPL) season 5

Mohit Gogia, the founder of Delhi-based Obello Salons, has co-owned the Ahmedabad Fighters in season five of the Valiant Premier League (VPL), a league created to promote rural cricketers in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:27 IST
Delhi Businessman Mohit Gogia co-owns Ahmedabad Fighters in Valiant Premier League (VPL) season 5
Delhi Businessman Mohit Gogia co-owns Ahmedabad Fighters in Valiant Premier League (VPL) season 5. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/PNN): Mohit Gogia, the founder of Delhi-based Obello Salons, has co-owned the Ahmedabad Fighters in season five of the Valiant Premier League (VPL), a league created to promote rural cricketers in the country. VPL, now in its fifth season, has gained popularity in India, particularly for its mission to support and develop the abilities of rural cricketers. Valiant Cricket established the league in 2012. Acash Dadlani of Bigg Boss fame and prominent rapper is the brand ambassador of Ahmedabad Fighters in the fifth season.

The players' draft of VPL Season 5 was broadcast on E24 Entertainment Channel, which was held at The Club, Mumbai. VPL is one of the very popular leagues in India which supports rural cricketers. Five teams have been there for the league in season five. Played in a 20 overs format, there are four league matches and the top two teams clash in the finals. VPL season 5 matches will be held at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh where Mumbai Horses, Ahmedabad Fighters, Bhopal Titans, Royal Rangers Baroda, and Gwalior Golden Tigers will be clashing for the season 5 title.

Valiant Cricket provides an excellent platform for rural talented cricketers. VPL became an iconic league in 2012 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, expressed best wishes to VPL for developing rural players. This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022