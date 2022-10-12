DaMENSCH kicks off offline expansion with exclusive brand outlet in Bengaluru

D2C men's apparel brand DaMENSCH on Wednesday opened doors to its first ever exclusive store offline. ''The experience store at Mantri Square Mall, Bengaluru allows customers to touch, feel and learn about the fabric innovations the Made in India brand has created in its innerwear and outerwear collections'', the company said in a statement. The brand also aims to be available at 10,000 points of sale avenues across various formats, in the next two years, it said.

DaMENSCH recently raised USD 16.4 million in Series-B funding. The company said it would expand to 100 retail stores in metropolitan cities by next year. Co-founder DaMENSCH, Gaurav Pushkar, said, “We think that our whole phygital approach is strictly consumer-centric and will soon synchronise with more processes to create a unified consumer journey''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)