Happay Analytics for real-time visibility of your company’s Travel, Expense & Payment details

Happay, India's leading integrated platform for travel, expense and payments has launched the advanced analytics module. Happay Analytics will help businesses get real-time data access to track, monitor and control all employee expenses, travel booking details, payment details, and more, all in one place. Currently, businesses find it challenging to extract and consolidate T&E data from multiple disconnected sources for a better understanding of these functions. Happay gives organizations real-time analytic access to their T&E details to generate smart reports for better insights on the company’s T&E spends.Get better views on budget spend and policy compliances to help organizations bring in the right controls. With over 100+ reports on various categories, businesses can have a real time view of ‘who’ is spending ‘how’ much on ‘what’. Stop costly leakages, understand policy violations and compliances to identify patterns for more optimized control measures. Identify process slacks, speed up time to act on requests and be efficient with approvals. With Happay Analytics, we aim to provide users with the answers to these important strategic questions. “Happay Analytics will integrate and manage large volumes of data from a wide variety of sources to enable easy, comprehensive and accurate representation of your T&E efforts. It is also seen that data-driven companies usually outperform their contemporaries” said Anshul Rai, CEO & co-founder of Happay. “Now, finance leaders can take proactive data-driven decisions with essential business insights. Happay Analytics gives organizations an excellent overview on how they can become more efficient and optimize their processes” Happay’s integrated Travel, Expense and Payments platform leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) to help businesses automate travel, employee expenses, and payments. Catering to over 6500 clients across verticals, Happay has expanded fast. The company offers an integrated platform that simplifies all business expenses, travel, and payments. With the recent acquisition by CRED, Happay is now looking to scale rapidly.

