Left Menu

Ghana consumer inflation rises to new high of 37.2%

Consumer inflation in Ghana climbed to an annual 37.2% in September from 33.9% in August, the statistics service said on Wednesday, hitting a 21-year peak despite aggressive policy tightening. Transport, which includes fuel, rose 46.8%. The cedi has been Africa's worst performing currency since the beginning of the year, the World Bank said last week.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:37 IST
Ghana consumer inflation rises to new high of 37.2%

Consumer inflation in Ghana climbed to an annual 37.2% in September from 33.9% in August, the statistics service said on Wednesday, hitting a 21-year peak despite aggressive policy tightening. The central bank has raised its lending rate by 10 percentage points since the start of the year in an attempt to hold back inflation and slow the cedi currency's rapid depreciation.

Prices of imported goods accelerated nearly 5% faster than domestic items and food prices saw the largest hikes. Prices of drinking water rose 58.9%, and the category of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 68.8%. Transport, which includes fuel, rose 46.8%.

The cedi has been Africa's worst performing currency since the beginning of the year, the World Bank said last week. It has lost around 40% of its value against the dollar in that time, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Net foreign reserves dwindled to around $2.7 billion in September from $6.1 billion in January, and the balance of payments deficit was just shy of $2.5 billion in the first half.

The government is in the early stages of negotiating a support package from the International Monetary Fund. The latest IMF mission to Ghana ended on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022