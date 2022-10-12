Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St futures rise ahead of inflation data, Fed minutes

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:51 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St futures rise ahead of inflation data, Fed minutes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, led by technology and growth shares, ahead of data on a key inflation indicator and minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting.

The bounce follows five straight days of declines in the Nasdaq and the benchmark S&P 500 as recent economic data nearly sealed a case for a fourth consecutive 75-basis-point hike by the Fed. The Labor Department's producer prices index data due at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to have risen 8.4% in the 12 months through September, after advancing 8.7% in August.

Stubborn inflation has sparked worries about the Fed's aggressive monetary action tipping the world's largest economy into a recession. Battered megacap companies Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Meta Platforms Inc rose between 0.6% and 0.7% in premarket trading.

Beaten-down chip shares including Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Inc Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel Corp also rose between 0.9% and 1%. A Reuters report showed the United States is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain.

The Biden administration has allowed at least two non-Chinese chipmakers operating in China to receive restricted goods and services without their suppliers seeking licenses, the report said. At 6:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 118 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 20.5 points, or 0.57%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 85.25 points, or 0.79%.

PepsiCo Inc inched 1.5% up after the soft-drinks maker raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts on firm demand for its sodas and snacks despite multiple price increases amid rising costs. Investors will also monitor comments from Fed's Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, Washington's Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, and New York's Governor Michelle Bowman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022