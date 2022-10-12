Salud's Uniquely Designed NFT Collections Being Auctioned in Collaboration with Token Runway

The collection of Cusps witnesses successful bids from across the globe Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Salud Beverages, an award winning urban lifestyle brand has disrupted the market by introducing 9-11 uniquely designed Ethereum based NFTs which has already received tremendous response from across the globe since its launch on 6th October. These NFTs have been designed in an extensive collaboration with Salud’s very own in-house artists, Srinivas Naidu followed by founder Ajay Shetty along with world-renowned NFT artist Ishita Banerjee, who uncompromisingly conceptualizes Salud and its universal appeal in the NFT space. The #SaludNFT Cusps present access to select and exclusive activities in favor of the holders. In June 2022, Salud became the first Indian urban lifestyle brand to launch a complete roadmap for their inevitable entry into Web 3.0 with its technical partner Tokenrunway, which is expected to take this platform by storm! Here’s what’s in store! • Salud NFT owners will be given one-week early access to all new releases from Salud Sessions. Salud Sessions is the brand supported collection of Deep House and Techno, produced by the best artists and DJs in the industry to help fans find and fall in love with a vibe curated to celebrate life responsibly with Salud. Salud Beverages is in the business of creating experiences that can’t be replicated and Salud NFT collectors will be privy to VIP hospitality at Salud events and parties, invitations to exclusive Salud sponsored events.

• Salud Merchandise, an exclusive line of clothing and accessories, developed in appreciation for clean and contemporary wardrobe basics, which offers the first-of-its-kind and India’s only wide range of exclusive #NFTMerch lines.

• Furthermore, for phase 2, Token Runway will enable the initiation of Salud Sessions simulcast into the Metaverse and the launch of India’s first limited edition Salud Custom merch in the same sphere.

• Whereas phase 3 includes initiating 5% proceeds of merchandise going to specific NFT owners as an airdrop and the launch of NFTs-based Cusps wearables in the Metaverse.

• These utilities are the first and only of its kind to create a variety of exclusive deliverables for its holders.

• So much more in store! so stay tuned because Salud’s got you covered. Salud has always been ahead in their vision of creating and exploring new avenues for the brand to be in everyone’s life. The whole concept of entering into the digital world is to embark on creating a worldwide community that is changing the way the world parties. In consultation with TokenRunway, the Web 3.0 roadmap is the brainchild of Ajay Shetty and he believes that it is the new way of engaging with the consumers, to expand horizons and #CelebrateLife2.0. The connoisseur himself “NFT, the new age technology has been dominating the world and being part of the emergence has potential opportunities for brands like ours. We have always aimed to stay ahead of the curve and have our audience on Metaverse and Web 3.0 to be the brand’s ambassadors. A premium rewards and benefits program is the heart and soul of ensuring value beyond the impeccably designed digital artwork for Salud NFT collectors. It’s an exciting time for us as we explore the Metaverse and the wearable tech space for possible integrations for the brand and Salud NFT holders in the near future,” Ajay Shetty, Founder & Director of Salud Beverages. Ishita Banerjee, an integral part of the Salud NFT collection, under the banner of Soul Curry Art has been a fan favourite amongst NFT enthusiasts and has a personal collection made available with her own smart contract as well. Ishita Bannerjee (Soul Curry Art) said, “As an artist, it has been a sheer delight to be part of this unique project. For me, it was a creative challenge to design for a project that is first-of-its-kind for India and takes the experience of savouring a drink to a different level. Teaming up with Salud and Token Runway for the NFT drop was a great experience. It’s amazing to see a project coming out of India which has utilities that are comparable to the best in the world.” Priyank Mahajan (Co-founder - Token Runway), mentioned, “It has been an amazing ride from zero to one in terms of Salud’s Web3 journey. The depth with which both teams worked to enable innovative utilities for the NFT holders is a first of many to come for the market.” Find us on: Website: www.salud.co.in Twitter: twitter.com/saludbeverages Instagram: www.instagram.com/saludbeverages/?hl=en Linkedin: in.linkedin.com/company/salud-beverages About Salud Salud “An idea that evolved into an urban lifestyle brand purely through the impact of our innovative strategy and the brand's necessity in a market like India. Salud intends to position itself as a Global Lifestyle Brand with a universal appeal and variety in flavors, Music and Fashion. Salud has created India’s first-of-its-kind Ready-To-Drink Gin & Tonic beverage called G&T 2.0 in a variety of flavors along with Strong and Sonic (Soda+Tonic) respectively. With a vision where people come together and Celebrate Life with a touch of exclusivity, Salud aims to change the way one unwinds with its quintessence in a bottle, which is recognised globally as they have attained awards at the international scale such as The London Spirits Competition, International Wine and Spirits Competition, CWSC, etc. It is both modern in taste and style, with a vibe that caters to its target audience and is gender agnostic in all its verticals. Salud sessions, the House and Techno music label, which has signed up various talented local and international artists who come together and create tracks which add to the uniqueness of what our culture stands for. Keeping up with the trends, Salud Merchandise has created a distinct splash with their clothing lines, which is gender agnostic and is carefully designed for anyone to mix and match with their outfits and stand out from the crowd. By launching the brand in a couple of Indian states and in process to be available pan-India, followed by an endorsement for an Inter- Continental distribution deal for various international markets such as the Middle East and the UK, Salud is changing the way the world parties. Highlighting growth and change is an essence to its vision, Salud makes an entry into the NFT space where a full-fledged roadmap for the Web 3.0 has been mapped to finally make its mark in the Metaverse. The key investors sharing our ideas, Anthill Ventures, RanaDagubatti a celebrated actor, Prasad Vanga from Anthill, SriniKoppolu, Former Managing Director of Microsoft India, are all our speed scaling partners who are the backbones in this pathway along with founder-director Ajay Shetty, previously a banker and now an entrepreneur who successfully sold his former wine venture and now to lead a unique Urban Lifestyle brand. About Token Runway Token Runway is India’s first invite-only premium NFT service provider that connects established and emerging creators with collectors while providing them a platform to create NFTs. Token Runway was established with the belief that every artist has the potential to create work that stands out and must be presented with the opportunity to earn proportionate rewards for their craft. Priyank Mahajan and Vinay Agarwal, who collectively have over three decades of in-depth understanding of the entertainment and media realms, are the co-founders of Token Runway. After leading many successful businesses, they are here to bring their understanding of connecting creators to fans and gauging what each of them aspires to achieve. Website: tokenrunway.com.

