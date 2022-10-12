Carzonrent to convert its entire fleet of 5k cars to electric by next year

Car rental firm Carzonrent on Wednesday said it has launched an initiative to transition its entire existing fleet of 5,000 cars to electric vehicles within the next 12 months.

Under its electric service platform Plug, the company is looking to expand its reach across different cities by adding 20,000 cars to its fleet over the next five years.

The company has completed its discussions with major EV manufacturers and is set to induct EV fleets to service its corporate, airline, hotel, government/PSU customers, besides air travellers who are transiting from major airports in different cities across the country, Carzonrent said in a statement.

''Our aim is to build a strong network of EV infrastructure across the country. Through our expansion plan, we will be enabling commuters to have more access to switch to EVs as their means of transportation,'' Carzonrent- Plug Founder Rajiv Kumar Vij noted.

The company said it has collaborated with EV charging infrastructure firms like Fortum Charge & Drive India, a leading Nordic EV charging service provider, to set up charging stations across India.

