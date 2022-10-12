KredX Elevates the Festive Spirit through India's Biggest Investment Event; Aims to Discount Invoices Worth more than Rs. 350 Crore in a Single Day

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) KredX, India’s largest supply chain finance platform, today announced the 6th edition of KredXMuhurat Trading, India's biggest invoice discounting and investment event scheduled for October 19, 2022. This is a perfect amalgamation for the investors and businesses as the investors can get their hands on lucrative returns and premium rewards, while businesses get instant working capital through deals sold in seconds when they list their unpaid invoices. The alternative investments market is growing, and KredX, one of India's largest alternative investment platforms created an opportunity for both investors and businesses to come together in a mutually beneficial synergy with KredXMuhurat Trading. This will be a one-of-its-kind exclusive event for investors and businesses of all sizes, where they will have access to multiple deals and special offers on invoice discounting. This will help sellers in generating quick and secure working capital in no time. Muhurat Trading will also offer investors to invest in multiple invoices at minimal transaction fee and at the same time stand a chance of winning attractive prizes like international trips, luxury staycations, iPhone 14, etc. These benefits will be available to investors and businesses across India, even the remote corners of the country. 2021 Muhurat Trading witnessed participation from 1,500+ investors where more than 10,000 invoices were listed and discounted on a single day, and more than 300 businesses were able to generate quick working capital for their utilization. This online event ensures quick invoice sale, as fast as 12 seconds, for the sellers participating. Commenting on the announcement, Manish Kumar, Founder & CEO said, ''KredX took the tradition of Muhurat Trading and adapted it to create a unique opportunity for the investors. Our investors have the opportunity to purchase expert-vetted lucrative deals and win attractive prizes while doing so. We are confident that this event will help businesses grow during the ongoing festive season and allow investors to grow their money. We aim to discount invoices worth more than Rs. 350 crore this Muhurat Trading Day.” He added, “KredX is committed to providing quick and easy access to working capital to businesses of all sizes. The festive season stands as a crucial period for businesses as they witness an enormous uptick in sales during this time. The Muhurat Trading Day 2022 will help businesses make the most of the festive demand by getting immediate working capital and drive even 10x growth with immediate sanction limits and reduced special discount-rates through this event.” About KredX Founded in 2015 in Bangalore by Manish Kumar and Anurag Jain, KredX is India's largest supply chain finance platform accelerating finance through the use of cutting-edge technology and data. The company offers a host of customisable solutions ranging from enterprise finance and cash flow management solutions to working capital and channel financing solutions for businesses, large and small, operating within the supply chain ecosystem while offering unique alternative debt investment solutions to investors worldwide. Through the use of reliable technology to accelerate customer growth, the company aims to become the world’s fastest operating system for supply chain finance.

