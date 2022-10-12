Left Menu

UK PM Truss says she will not cut public spending to fund tax cuts

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would not cut public spending after her government came under pressure to fund vast tax cuts that have roiled markets and sparked alarm over government finances. The Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) said this week that the government needed to find 62 billion pounds of spending cuts or tax rises to stop the public debt growing.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:16 IST
UK PM Truss says she will not cut public spending to fund tax cuts
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would not cut public spending after her government came under pressure to fund vast tax cuts that have roiled markets and sparked alarm over government finances.

The Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) said this week that the government needed to find 62 billion pounds

of spending cuts or tax rises to stop the public debt growing. Truss was asked at her weekly parliamentary questions if she was still committed to a pledge she made during the Conservative Party leadership contest that she was not planning public spending cuts. "Absolutely, absolutely," she said.

"What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling, but we will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well," she said. British markets have been in turmoil and the Bank of England has had to intervene in the gilt market in the wake of Truss' fiscal plan for more than 40 billion pounds of tax cuts, to stimulate the economy.

Truss and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng have since reversed one decision to ditch the top rate of income tax. They have also brought forward a budget with details of fiscal forecasts to Oct. 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022