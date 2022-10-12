Mondelez India, One of the First to Be Honored with Advanced 4IR Digital Lighthouse Award by World Economic Forum

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Mondelez India’s state-of-the-art Sri City factory has been bestowed with the World Economic Forum’s 4th Advanced Industrial Revolution (4IR) Digital Lighthouse award. It is one of the first FMCG plants in India that was awarded for ‘digital excellence’ driven by advanced technologies and sustainable practices. Founded in 2016, the factory has been driven by an aspiration to outgrow the market at the back of strong cost leadership and building further resilience and diversity in a volatile environment.

An independent expert panel at World Economic Forum recognized the site for implementing a series of advanced 4IR use cases which aided improvements in cost, sustainability, productivity and net revenue delivery for growing business. Sri City started its digital journey on E2E process digitization, predictive capabilities, smart automations and more, which have been a driving contributor for increasing labour productivity and reducing the manufacturing cost for the factory.

The Lighthouse live is the Global Light House network’s annual event series that honors the new cohort of advanced sites and factories, and shares insights garnered from the application of advanced digital technologies across production networks and value chains. Year on year, the award is presented to top notch manufacturing facilities and value chains that are using 4IR to increase operational performance and environmental sustainability.

Mr. Nandkumar Kulkarni, Vice President - Supply Chain, Mondelez India said, “We are delighted and honored to be one of the handful manufacturing sites in the country and globally that have been presented the World Economic Forum’s prestigious Digital Lighthouse recognition. This award is proof of Mondelez India’s commitment to become a future-ready organization and strengthening its business resilience through quick adoption of advanced digital technologies. We are amazed to see the power of AI-ML, AR- VR, advanced analytics and multiple use cases in all areas of supply chain and how digital can become a competitive advantage for supply chain and organization. We have seen a tremendous progress in digital quotient of team and that will remain a cornerstone of our future journey. We are grateful to all the employees of Sri City who have actively contributed and voyaged with us through the factory’s digital transformation journey and made the company’s collective dream a reality. We look forward to sustaining this momentum across all our major factories, end to end supply chain and being a beacon for our peers by actively contributing to the economic growth of the country.” Mr. Francisco Betti, Head of Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains, World Economic Forum added, “Member of the Global Lighthouse Network - a unique global community of like-minded peers - are exploring synergies and collaborating to share insights and best practices on how to unlock not only efficiency, productivity and growth, but also new levels of sustainability and workforce engagement, to lead towards a cleaner and more inclusive future of manufacturing.” As of today, the Global Lighthouse network includes 103 global frontrunners in advanced manufacturing, selected from the top 1,000 manufacturing facilities and supply chains over the past 3 years. These sites serve as beacons for the world, exemplifying the type of production approach that can drive the next engine of global economic growth.

About Mondelēz International Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Mondelez India Foods Private Ltd.

Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd.) has been present in India for over 70 years. The company introduced Cadbury Dairy Milk and Bournvita in India in 1948 and since then has been a leader in the chocolate category in the country. Part of Mondelēz International, the company operates in the chocolate, beverages, biscuits and candy categories in India with brands Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Cadbury Celebrations, Cadbury Bournville, Cadbury 5Star, Cadbury Perk, Cadbury Fuse, Cadbury Gems, Cadbury Bournvita, Cadbury Spready, Tang, Cadbury Oreo, Bournvita Biscuits, Bournvita Fills, Cadbury Chocobakes, Halls and Cadbury Choclairs Gold, etc. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has sales offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai and manufacturing facilities at Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, in addition to a global Research & Development Technical Centre and Global Business Hub in Maharashtra and a vast distribution network across the country. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Sri City Plant

