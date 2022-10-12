Felisha Cosmetics Unveils Its New Range of Products in the Recently Concluded Cosmoprof

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India Felisha, a leading cosmetics company founded by Mr PraveshKanther in 2019, participated in the recently concluded Cosmoprof – India’s largest cosmetics exhibition held at the Jio World Convention Centre. Felisha currently holds three brands under its wings – Urban Veda, Color Fx, and Skin Fx. Urban Veda is a renowned brand from UK, founded by Mr Sheilesh Shah. Visionaries in the cosmetics industry, both Mr Pravesh and Mr Sheilesh were present at Cosmoprof to exhibit the brands.

Felisha Cosmetics is the pioneer in introducing innovative products in novel categories unexplored by its contemporaries. This makes Felisha a ground-breaking cosmetics company in the Indian beauty market. Cosmoprof became the perfect launchpad for Felisha as it unveiled its fresh range of nail care and enamels from Color Fx. The ranges are curated keeping in mind the trending nail game with superior quality. Felisha also announced a specially curated range of face serums, Superfood Face Elixir, under the label Skin Fx. These serums come with hero ingredients that target skin concerns like pigmentation, acne, dark spots, dry skin and likewise.

Urban Veda’s unique and extensive bath and body line was the highlight of Felisha’s exhibit. An interactive section was set up especially for the attendees to give them a first-hand experience of the products.

Sheilesh Shah, Founder, Urban Veda highlights the brands USP’s and shares, “I have always been inspired by our traditional ancient remedies. At Urban Veda, we have recreated them with a twist of modernity. We have formulated products that help pollution-proof skin, leaving it less vulnerable to dehydration, dullness, stress and the urban environment. Urban Veda is a multi-award winning natural Ayurvedic skincare collection, created to tackle 21st century skin problems effortlessly.” Pravesh Kanther, Founder & CEO, Felisha Cosmetics says, “Felisha Cosmetics was launched just before the pandemic, and we have since been looking for a grand platform to showcase our quality products. Cosmoprof is a largescale B2B event which makes it the perfect dais to not just stand strong and make a mark in the beauty community but also generate B2B leads to further expand our business. The three-day exhibition has concluded successfully and I am elated that Felisha Cosmetics has leveraged the exhibition seamlessly to showcase its products and unveil its new launches.” Felisha Cosmetics will soon be launching over 20 new products with the objective to change the face of the cosmetics industry. The brand primarily aims to make cosmetics and skincare affordable without compromising on quality.

Felisha Cosmetics stands out for paying attention to detail keeping in mind the interest of both their end consumers and the environment. About Felisha Cosmetics Launched in 2019, Felisha Cosmetics is a revolutionary and responsible cosmetics and skincare company. With two SBUs and an exclusive marketing and distribution contract, Felisha Cosmetics is an industry expert in launching international brands in India. The three brands under its wing are Color Fx, Urban Veda and Skin Fx. The current offerings of Color Fx are nail enamels, kajal & eyeliner. A nail care line is soon to be launched. Urban Veda is a UK-based brand with a wide variety of bath and body products that follow the holistic principles of Ayurveda while also keeping in mind the modern user’s needs. Skin Fx is a skincare brand that currently has sheet masks. An exciting range of face serums is to be launched soon. While the USPs of each brand and product is varying, Felisha’s general concept is to be a responsible company, not just for the users but also for the environment. They provide vegan and cruelty-free products which are free of toxins and ingredients that can adversely affect users. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: (L-R) NavinBangaruswamy, AdinathPatare, Chinmay Salvi, Yogesh Jain, Heet Nagda, PraveshKanther- Founder & CEO Felisha Cosmetics, Maushmi Patel, Vaishali Bhojani Damani, Jahanvi Gandhi, Khushali Jobalia Shah, Riddhi Shah, AaryaShirsat

