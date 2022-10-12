Left Menu

BNY Mellon to convert its corporate vehicles fleet into electric in India by 2025

They are likely to make 30,000 trips and are expected to save over 99,000 kilograms of carbon emissions annually, according to a release.These MPV style cars have a range of 500 kilometres on a single charge and will primarily be used as part of the companys employee transportation programme in Pune and Chennai.BNY Mellon said the plan is to eventually replace a large part of the current diesel-powered fleet across India.We are continuously looking to implement sustainable solutions across the value chain.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:56 IST
BNY Mellon to convert its corporate vehicles fleet into electric in India by 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Global financial services provider BNY Mellon plans to convert its corporate vehicles fleet into electric in India by 2025.

The company has a total fleet of 700 diesel-powered Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs).

In the first phase of the project, BNY Mellon has unveiled a fleet of 20 Electric Vehicles (EVs) on its company premises in Pune on a pilot basis. They are likely to make 30,000 trips and are expected to save over 99,000 kilograms of carbon emissions annually, according to a release.

These MPV style cars have a range of 500 kilometres on a single charge and will primarily be used as part of the company's employee transportation programme in Pune and Chennai.

BNY Mellon said the plan is to eventually replace a large part of the current diesel-powered fleet across India.

''We are continuously looking to implement sustainable solutions across the value chain. Our intention is to electrify our entire corporate fleet by the end of 2025,'' said Nitin Chandel, Managing Director and Head at BNY Mellon Technology, India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022