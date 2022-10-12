SOBHA Launches First Gated Luxury Apartment Community Project 'SOBHA Meadows-Whispering Hill' in Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) SOBHA, India’s most admired real estate brand has launched the first gated community of luxury apartments project ‘SOBHA Meadows-Whispering Hill’ in Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram. SOBHA, known for luxury, international quality standard and living experience has launched this landmark project to attract customers who like to ‘Indulge’ in a luxurious lifestyle with the best connectivity and also makes a good investment. The project is conveniently located and accessible to the international airport, outer ring road, NH 66, railway station, reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities and expanding IT hub all within fifteen minutes’ drive. The upcoming project located in Akkulam is one of the fastest appreciating locations in the state that has seen a significant increase in property value over the last decade. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi PNC Menon, Chairman, SOBHA Ltd. said, “Kerala has always been a keen and significant market for offering products that are relevant to the people and address the high standards of excellence demanded by customers. By offering a blend of international experience, contemporary styling and amenities and environment-friendly design and engineering, we believe that this project sets new benchmarks in almost every aspect.” Spread over 1.97 acres, each of the ninety-eight three-bedroom apartments ranging from 1782 sq. ft. to 2218 sq. ft. is crafted for indulgence with a breathtaking and unobstructed view of the city, Akkulam Lake, and Veli Beach. The unique outdoor amenities such as the Forest Meditation Deck, Bamboo Walk, and Bonfire Deck are just a few of the facilities that aim to bring residents closer to nature. A one-of-a-kind Travancore-Victorian themed clubhouse brings a plethora of world class amenities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, badminton court, indoor games and more. Mr. Jagadish Nangineni, MD, SOBHA Ltd. said, “We are delighted to make our presence in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala. This is the fourth city in Kerala where we are offering our world class homes to international quality conscious customers. This project marks yet another milestone for us, as we continue to aesthetically design and execute with fine workmanship, making us the preferred choice of our customers.” SOBHA is a brand acknowledged for the highest levels of quality, best sustainable practices, and timely delivery of projects. It has been recognized several times as the top national brand across various paraments and segments since its inception in 1995. The SOBHA City, Thrissur project was recently recognized as India’s first platinum rated operational project for ‘Net water positive’ by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Other projects that SOBHA is well-known for in Kerala include • SOBHA Atlantis, Kochi (Ongoing - 384 luxury apartments) • Marina One, Kochi (Ongoing - 1141 super luxury apartments) • SOBHA City, Thrissur (luxury apartments and villas, mall) • SOBHA Silver Estate, Thrissur (Ongoing - 57 super-luxury villas) • SOBHA Metropolis, Thrissur (Ongoing - 504 luxury apartments) • SOBHA Lake edge, Thrissur (Ongoing - 72 limited-edition super-luxury apartments) • SOBHA City Mall, Thrissur • SOBHA BelaEncosta, Kozhikode (Ongoing - 41 super-luxury villas) • SOBHA Rio Vista, Kozhikode (Ongoing - 174 super-luxury apartments) • UST corporate office, Thiruvananthapuram • Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram About SOBHA Limited Founded in 1995, SOBHA Limited is one of the fastest growing and backward integrated real estate brands in the country. The SOBHA DNA hinges on customer-centricity built on a foundation of strong values of trust and transparency. The unwavering commitment to continually raising and bettering quality standards through relentless execution and technology adaptation have helped deliver over 120 million square feet of developable area across residential, commercial, and contractual projects. The company lays strong emphasis on sustainability and highest safety standards, and epitomizes ‘Passion at work’, engrained in each of the 3000 plus strong Sobhaites across its offices and manufacturing units.

