US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after producer prices data
U.S. stock index futures rapidly pared gains on Wednesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in September, in another hot inflation reading that boosted bets of more jumbo-sized interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department's producer prices index rose 8.5% in the 12 months through September, slightly higher than an estimated 8.4% rise. The reading, however, was lower than the 8.7% increase in August.
At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 64 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33 points, or 0.3%. Moments before data, Dow e-minis were up 203 points, or 0.69%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 31.5 points, or 0.88%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 115.75 points, or 1.07%.
