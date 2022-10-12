Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after producer prices data

U.S. stock index futures rapidly pared gains on Wednesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in September, in another hot inflation reading that boosted bets of more jumbo-sized interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:09 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after producer prices data

U.S. stock index futures rapidly pared gains on Wednesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in September, in another hot inflation reading that boosted bets of more jumbo-sized interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department's producer prices index rose 8.5% in the 12 months through September, slightly higher than an estimated 8.4% rise. The reading, however, was lower than the 8.7% increase in August.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 64 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33 points, or 0.3%. Moments before data, Dow e-minis were up 203 points, or 0.69%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 31.5 points, or 0.88%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 115.75 points, or 1.07%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022