Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after selloff, inflation worries weigh

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 19:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after selloff, inflation worries weigh

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose at the open on Wednesday, but the gains were capped by worries around the rising chances of more jumbo-sized rate hikes following a higher-than-expected rise in producer prices in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.1 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 29,233.06. The S&P 500 rose 2.0 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 3,590.83​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 10.8 points, or 0.10%, to 10,436.996 at the opening bell.

Also Read: US STOCKS-Nasdaq boosted by Tesla, rate hike worries linger

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global
4
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022