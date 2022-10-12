US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after selloff, inflation worries weigh

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose at the open on Wednesday, but the gains were capped by worries around the rising chances of more jumbo-sized rate hikes following a higher-than-expected rise in producer prices in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.1 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 29,233.06. The S&P 500 rose 2.0 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 3,590.83​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 10.8 points, or 0.10%, to 10,436.996 at the opening bell.

Also Read: US STOCKS-Nasdaq boosted by Tesla, rate hike worries linger

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)