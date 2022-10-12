Left Menu

EU extends airport slot rule waiver through winter

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-10-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 20:58 IST
European Union countries on Wednesday agreed to extend a waiver on slot-use requirements at the bloc's airports until the end of the winter season, although it tightened the rules.

Airlines normally have to use 80% of their allocated airport slots to avoid losing them to rivals and a cut to 64% implemented during the pandemic was due to expire at the end of this month.

EU member states have agreed a 75% requirement to run until March 25, 2023 as airlines deal with the knock-on effects of Russia's war in Ukraine while still recovering from the pandemic.

