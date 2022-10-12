Left Menu

REC's subsidiary hands over special purpose vehicle to Power Grid

A subsidiary of REC handed over a special purpose vehicle, formed for the construction of a transmission project, to Power Grid Corporation of India, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 21:34 IST
REC's subsidiary hands over special purpose vehicle to Power Grid
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A subsidiary of REC handed over a special purpose vehicle, formed for the construction of a transmission project, to Power Grid Corporation of India, according to an official statement on Wednesday. REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) handed over the project-specific special purpose vehicle -- ER NER Transmission Limited -- to Power Grid Corporation of India. REC is a Maharatna CPSE under the ministry of power.

The statement said the Power Grid Corporation of India had been the successful bidder of the inter-state transmission project of the ministry of power, and RECPDCL was the bid process Coordinator. The selection of Power Grid Corporation, the official statement said, was carried out through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) for the selection of transmission developers in line with the standard bidding documents and guidelines thereof as notified by the ministry of power.

The work involves the establishment of 2 X 500 megavolt amperes integrating current transformer air-insulated substation (MVA ICT) (AIS) at Banka along with associated works, the upgradation of Namsai, and related works, including around 77 km of 220 kV double circuit transmission lines. The project for implementation is targeted in 36 months. With the handing over of the SPV, the statement said RECPDCL successfully handed over 41 transmission projects now costing Rs54,642 crore under the TBCB route. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global
4
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022