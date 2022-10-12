Infor expands India footprint with new development campus in Hyderabad

Cloud company Infor on Wednesday announced the expansion of its India operations with the opening of its new development centre (DC) in Hyderabad, one of India's top destinations for technology and business. The company said the new multi-storey modern development centre is spread over 350,000 sq ft and will have the capacity for 3,500 employees. The development centre was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of the industries & commerce (I&C) and IT departments of Telangana, and Kevin Samuelson, CEO of Infor.

The company said Infor's India DC was among the company's two largest locations in the world, with over 3,700 employees in the country that drives key technology innovations to gain a competitive edge for the global marketplace. The company said this investment would allow Infor to continue to pioneer digital technologies such as cloud, mobility, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT. With this expansion, Infor said it aims to leverage India's diverse and skilled talent pool to drive digital innovation through expanded teams that span various functions, including engineering, operations, and R&D.

Telangana Minister of IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce KT Rama Rao said, "Hyderabad is fast emerging as a preferred IT hub for technology companies on the backbone of a thriving environment for the local talent pool. We welcome strategic investments by global companies to drive growth opportunities and provide a platform for talent to hone their skills." He said: "We are thrilled that several leading technology companies like Infor are deepening their investments in our people and economy." Infor is a global leading firm in business cloud software specialised by industry.

"We congratulate Infor on their strategic expansion of the new development campus in Hyderabad. It is truly delightful to witness some of the new age technology innovations being developed out of Infor's Hyderabad Development Center with the Indian talent getting an opportunity to shape the future of industries," said Jayesh Ranjan. "India is the strategic hub for skilled talents and global technology development for Infor. Over the past decade, we have harnessed the true potential of the immense talent pool in the region, and the expansion of our new development centre in Hyderabad excites us to further strengthen our global efforts toward cloud innovation, engineering, and research," said Kevin Samuelson, chief executive officer, Infor. (ANI)

